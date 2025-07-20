Century for Dennico Hollis as LocHire Stenhousemuir enjoy winning week

LocHire Stenny’s first XI chalked up two wins last week while the second XI also won (Photo: Michael Gillen)

LocHire Stenhousemuir enjoyed a comfortable win over Dumfries at the Tryst last Saturday.

They bowled out the visitors for 131 and chased down the winning runs for the loss of only one wicket in only 27 overs. Nick Lister had Alan Davidson caught by Peter Hamilton for seven to leave Dumfries eight for one. Wahid Jabarkhiel and Adam Malik added 68 for the second wicket but Lister had Malik caught at the wicket for 24 to make it 76 for two. When Callum Grant had Jabarkhiel caught by Bahadar Esakhiel for 43 it was 95 for three.

From there, Dumfries collapsed completely, the last seven wickets adding only 36 runs. In all, Grant took four wickets, Nick Lister and Zander Smith took two each, Praveen Pinnanameni one and there was a run out. The total was no score at all on such a fast outfield and ’Muir reached the winning mark with ease. They lost Peter Hamilton for 32 but Yaseen Valli with 67 and Asad Izaz with 32, knocked off the runs with both not out at the close. The first XI also chalked up a win over Dunfermline Knights last week in the Forth Valley 20/20.

Meanwhile, Stenny’s second XI pulled off an amazing victory against Dumfries at Nunholm thanks almost entirely to a remarkable innings of 126 not out by Dennico Hollis. They made 200 for eight off 40 overs. Ryan Rainsforth took four wickets and Farhan Haider, Ollie Townsend, Jahcari Greenwood and Hollis one each. Stenny looked dead and buried at 36 for four but Hollis just kept going and saw the side home with 16 balls to spare. His 126 not out came off 89 balls at a strike rate of 141.57. It was all the more remarkable as the next highest score was ten.

The Sunday XI beat West of Scotland. West made 187 all out. Ryan Rainsforth took three wickets, Hollis two and Ross Campbell, Husnain Atif and Finlay Cox one each. Stenhousemuir replied with 188 for two. Townsend and Atif retired after making fifties, Haris Iftikhar made 23 and Christian Mackay made 21 not out.

The firsts visit Prestwick this weekend with the seconds hosting Hamilton Crescent.