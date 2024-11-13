Central Taekwondo Academy stars step out on world stage as pair prepare for World Poomsae Championships

Natasha Wilson (Photo: Submitted)

Carronshore’s Central Taekwondo Academy is celebrating an awesome run of success, with three young athletes proudly representing their country in all corners of the world.

Max Cartwright, of Larbert, has just returned from Chuncheon in Korea where he represented Great Britain at the Junior World Championships.

The 16-year-old fought in the under-73 kg category for the first time. He gave an excellent account of himself, only narrowly losing to the competitor from Iran who went on to win the silver medal.

Elsewhere, two other members of Central have been selected to compete at the upcoming World Poomsae Championships in Hong Kong.

Max Cartwright (Photo: Submitted)

It is expected that some 1240 athletes from over 100 countries will take part in the event, making it the biggest World Poomsae Championships ever held.

Natasha Wilson (20) from Larbert and Peter Sellwood (15) from Falkirk, will both represent the UK in the under-30 female and junior male categories respectively.

Earlier this month, Natasha was crowned British champion for the tenth year running at the British Taekwondo National Championships in Kettering, England, confirming her status as one of the UK's most successful Poomsae athletes ever.

Meanwhile, Peter is creating a little bit of history. The teen is a classified para poomsae competitor and he will become the first para athlete to represent the UK at the mainstream World Championships.

Peter Sellwood (Photo: Submitted)

Peter is the current para poomsae British champion and had he not been going to Hong Kong, he would have been travelling to Bahrain for the Para World Championships but unfortunately the two events are only a few days apart.

Central Taekwondo club founder and instructor grand master David Bailey is also travelling with the team to Hong Kong as one of the GB team coaches.

He said: "It's a fantastic achievement for Natasha and Peter to be selected for this huge and prestigious global event.

"They have shown total dedication over the last twelve months with regular trips to the National Academy in Manchester for national team training in addition to competing all over the UK and Europe.

"They are outstanding role models for everyone at our club."

The World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships will take place at the Colosseum in Kowloon from Saturday, November 30 for five days.

A British Taekwondo spokesperson added: “British Taekwondo would like to extend our congratulations to all the athletes who have been selected and we wish you all the best of luck in your preparations for this prestigious event.

"We are incredibly proud of the hard work, dedication, and perseverance displayed by our athletes and look forward to seeing you perform on the world stage.”