Central Taekwondo Academy record 'unprecedented' success at championships

In what was an outstanding showing from the Carronshore based club, every single competitor came away from the tournament with a medal.

Notably, Caitlin Ross (11), from Larbert, became Central’s first-ever para poomsae player and took gold in her category.

Khawlah Nazeerkhan (10), from Brightons, also had a fine weekend. In poomsae she won individual, teams and pairs gold. Then in her first-ever kyorugi (sparring) competition, she won her fourth gold medal.

Archie MacLaren (7), from Larbert, was also another star of the kyorugi team, fighting in two very exciting and closely-contested matches to win gold in what was his first-ever competition.

Central’s founder and chief instructor, Grand Master David Bailey, said of the club’s achievements: “This is absolutely unprecedented. Every single central player who competed in Wishaw came away with a medal and in the poomsae (patterns) event the team won the overall first place team trophy.

“It’s a magnificent effort from all the players, coaches, officials, volunteers and supporters.”

The full list of winners

It was a stunning medal haul for the Carronshore club, who also won the coveted first team trophy (Pics by Contributed)

Poomsae

Individual Gold - Bethany Dewar, Niamh MacLaren, Thomas Dewar, Khawlah Nazeerkhan, Bosco Biju, Lucy Sellwood, Ethan Reynold, Peter Sellwood, Natasha Wilson, Laura Wallace and Caitlin Ross.

Individual Silver - Uraifaan Nazeerkhan, Kayla MacIntosh, Lauren Halliday and Rowan Burke.

Individual Bronze - Eilidh Burke, Lia Donaldson and Zack Mitchell.

Caitlin Ross, 11, from Larbert, won gold as she competed as the club's first ever Para Poomsae competitor

Pairs Gold - Khawlah Nazeerkhan, Uraifaan Nazeerkhan and Katie Smyth

Pairs Silver - Lauren Halliday and Thomas Dewar

Team Gold - Khawlah Nazeerkhan, Lauren Halliday, Lia Donaldson and Eilidh Burke

Family Division Bronze - Lyndsey and Zoe Cartwright

Kyorugi

Gold - Archie MacLaren and Khawlah Nazeerkhan

Silver - Zoe Cartwright, Uraifaan Nazeerkhan, Thomas Dewar, Kayla MacIntosh, Lucas Ballantyne, Peter Sellwood, Joe Easton, Zack Ross and Brogan MacIntosh