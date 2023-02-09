Central Taekwondo Academy record 'unprecedented' success at championships
Central Taekwondo Academy has returned victorious from the Lanarkshire Open Championships, taking home a total of forty-two individual medals and lifting a coveted first team trophy.
In what was an outstanding showing from the Carronshore based club, every single competitor came away from the tournament with a medal.
Notably, Caitlin Ross (11), from Larbert, became Central’s first-ever para poomsae player and took gold in her category.
Khawlah Nazeerkhan (10), from Brightons, also had a fine weekend. In poomsae she won individual, teams and pairs gold. Then in her first-ever kyorugi (sparring) competition, she won her fourth gold medal.
Archie MacLaren (7), from Larbert, was also another star of the kyorugi team, fighting in two very exciting and closely-contested matches to win gold in what was his first-ever competition.
Central’s founder and chief instructor, Grand Master David Bailey, said of the club’s achievements: “This is absolutely unprecedented. Every single central player who competed in Wishaw came away with a medal and in the poomsae (patterns) event the team won the overall first place team trophy.
“It’s a magnificent effort from all the players, coaches, officials, volunteers and supporters.”
The full list of winners
Poomsae
Individual Gold - Bethany Dewar, Niamh MacLaren, Thomas Dewar, Khawlah Nazeerkhan, Bosco Biju, Lucy Sellwood, Ethan Reynold, Peter Sellwood, Natasha Wilson, Laura Wallace and Caitlin Ross.
Individual Silver - Uraifaan Nazeerkhan, Kayla MacIntosh, Lauren Halliday and Rowan Burke.
Individual Bronze - Eilidh Burke, Lia Donaldson and Zack Mitchell.
Pairs Gold - Khawlah Nazeerkhan, Uraifaan Nazeerkhan and Katie Smyth
Pairs Silver - Lauren Halliday and Thomas Dewar
Team Gold - Khawlah Nazeerkhan, Lauren Halliday, Lia Donaldson and Eilidh Burke
Family Division Bronze - Lyndsey and Zoe Cartwright
Kyorugi
Gold - Archie MacLaren and Khawlah Nazeerkhan
Silver - Zoe Cartwright, Uraifaan Nazeerkhan, Thomas Dewar, Kayla MacIntosh, Lucas Ballantyne, Peter Sellwood, Joe Easton, Zack Ross and Brogan MacIntosh
Bronze - Harris Ballantyne and Jake Ross