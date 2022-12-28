Central Taekwondo Academy get together for annual black belt picture

They are pictured with Grand Master David Bailey, Master Anne Haston and Master Irene Tasker.

Bailey said of the 36-strong contingent, ranging from ages 12 all the way up to 69: "We have had a very successful and enjoyable year, with many people of all ages joining us to take up our fantastic sport for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"2023 is shaping up to be a very exciting year and we look forward to continued success in competitions in the UK and abroad."

The 36 black belts picture with their coaches (Photo: Contributed)

Meanwhile, assistant coach Natasha Wilson recently received the Most Improved Senior Poomsae Player Award 2022 at the British Taekwondo Awards earlier this month in Manchester.