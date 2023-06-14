Carronshore taekwondo club now boasts incredible 30 national champions

This latest accolade for the successful Carronshore club comes after the annual Scottish National Championships which took place last weekend in Bellahouston, Glasgow.

Central had a team of thirty-two poomsae players and sixteen kyorugi players competing at the prestigious event which attracted the cream of taekwondo athletes from around Scotland.

Central’s founder Grand Master David Bailey said: “It was an amazingly successful day for Team Central. Just phenomenal.

The Carronshore club's successful members (Photo: Contributed)

“We finished in first place overall in the poomsae competition and came a very close second in the kyorugi event.

“The outstanding success is down to the commitment of the players and the dedication of the coaches. It all came together brilliantly on the day so my congratulations to everyone who took part.”

Central’s Kyorugi Scottish Champions are Archie MacLaren, Zoe Cartwright, Khawlah Nazeerkhan, Ruby Johnstone, Uraifaan Nazeerkhan, Harris Ballantyne, Jake Ross, Lucas Ballantyne, Peter Sellwood, Kayla MacIntosh, Joe Easton, Max Cartwright, Zack Ross, Eleanor Brown and Erin Shaw.

In Poomsae there are a number of different categories and the Scottish champions are:

DAN - Rowan Burke, Peter Sellwood, Max Cartwright, Natasha Wilson

KUP - Lauren Halliday, Peter Sellwood, Thomas Dewar, Khawlah Nazeerkhan, Zack Mitchell, Laura Wallace, Ethan Reynolds, Darcy Mason, Constantine Koungelis, Lucy Sellwood, Alistair Forrest

PARA - Caitlin Ross

PAIRS GOLD - Peter & Rowan, Bethany & Max, Paula & Raymond, Zack & Kayla, Lucy & Thomas

TEAMS GOLD - Katie, Rowan, Bethany, Eilidh, Hazel & Natasha, Lauren, Mia & Ruby, Constantine, Thomas & Uraifaan, Lia, Zoe & Khawlah