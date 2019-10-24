Canoeist Sophie always had Paris despite outside Tokyo 2020 hope

It has been a breakthrough year for Falkirk’s Sophie Ogilvie but the Tokyo Olympics have arrived a little too soon for the young canoeist.

At just 19, Ogilvie is the youngest member of the British canoe slalom team and made back to back finals at the European Championships and home World Cup in Lee Valley earlier this year.

She had the opportunity to go for broke at the World Championships, in La Seu d’Urgell, Spain from September 25-29, which also doubled up as the final selection event before Tokyo next year.

“This year has been incredible in terms of the races I have been involved in and the experiences I have had,” said Ogilvie.

“It has been one big fun summer for me really and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“The goal for me was never to go to the Olympics in Tokyo – it is always in the back of your mind – but my ambition is to go the Olympics in 2024.”

Ogilvie moved from her home in Denny to Hertfordshire so that she could be closer to the Lee Valley White Water Centre, widely considered to be the best facility in the world, where she is now able to train on a daily basis.

“Everyone needs to dream big and have their goals in mind but I know that mine has always been to be involved in sport,” she added.

“Now I am doing something that I love and I am travelling to all these amazing places – one day I hope to do that as an Olympic champion but we will see.”

Sophie is one of three Scottish athletes on the senior team who learnt to canoe with the CR Cats Canoe Club under the guidance of coach, Johnny Brown. Her twin sister Rebecca s also a kayak paddler.

