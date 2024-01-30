Cameron Mason: Linlithgow rider to represent Great Britain at UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships
The Cyclo-cross Reds star, 23, will contest the elite men’s category after his breakthrough year in the sport, becoming the first ever British man to stand on the podium at the European Championships, winning silver back in November 2023.
And earlier this month, Mason also retained the National Championship trophy on home turf – cruising to victory in Falkirk’s Callendar Park ahead of the well-fancied English rider Thomas Mein, who will join Mason in the same category.
Great Britain’s team co-ordinator, Matt Ellis, said: “Our British riders have had an incredible year, with some fantastic results including Cammy Mason’s second place finish at the European Championships earlier in the season.
"These performances and many others across the squad fill me with a lot of confidence as the riders get the chance to show what they can deliver on the world stage.“We have such a range of experience across the squad, from riders looking to add another world championship medal to their collection, to riders attending their first world championships who will take massive learnings from this experience and have the potential to become the stars of the future.”
Anna Kay will be the solo representative in the elite women’s category after a positive season that has seen her achieve her first ever elite national title in Falkirk.