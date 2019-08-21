Cameron clinches top five finish at Scottish Championships

Cameron Archibald riding for Falkirk Junior Bike Club has had his and the club’s best ever result.

Cameron finished a resounding fifth in the Juvenile Boys category at the Scottish Cycling Mountain Bike Cross Country Championships, at a wet and muddy Lochore Meadows Country Park in Fife.

The youngster, who has raced MTB Cross-Country series for the last year or so, has shown a strong level of dedication and commitment to progress, and this is now evident through his results.

Through the winter, he came out on top of the Big Tree Campervans Series in Tayside and Fife, which as a regional level event, gave him a wealth of racing experience and set him up well to take on the Scottish National MTB XC Series starting in Cathkin Braes in March this year.

His results across the year have shown a high level of consistency and improvement, from round one at Cathkin Braes where he came 20th, to Dalbeattie where he came 19th, followed by two rounds back to back where he came 14th, and then jumping to fifth at the Scottish Champs.

Two weeks previously he competed at the Glentress Youth MTB Stage Race where he finished ninth overall against some of the best riders in the UK, and came third on the Time Trial stage. His team also came third overall, with his results playing a significant part of that.

The final round of the Mountain Bike series takes place in Glentress in three weeks’ time, where he will be looking to back up his Champs result, before embarking upon the Cyclocross season over the Winter from mid-September onwards.