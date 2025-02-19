Camelon C retain Falkirk & District Carpet Bowls League title

Burnhead’s Paul Reid, Danny Dodds and Dawn Kennedy (Photo: Submitted)

Congratulations to Camelon C who have retained the Falkirk & District Carpet Bowls League sponsored by MGM Timber with a game to spare thanks to a 4-2 away victory over their nearest rival Burnhead who are tied on points with Laurieston B (albeit with a superior shot difference).

Congratulations, too, to Dawn Kennedy, Danny Dodds and Paul Reid from Burnhead on winning the league triples sponsored by Physioflexx Falkirk.

Next week, it's the turn of Stenhousemuir to host the league rinks.

Players are reminded that registration is 11.45am for a noon start.

The final of the Martyn Ryan Memorial Trophy aka the league cup co-sponsored by George Ryan from Camelon C and Halcyon Vision Ltd features a home tie for Camelon C against Burnhead on Thursday, February 27.

For more information, visit falkirkbowls.com.