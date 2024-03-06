Cadet men's title race continues to go down to the wire as Falkirk Fury beat NL Chiefs
The victory sees Ewan Carlow's side and four others locked in one of the closest title races in any league for a number of seasons. The team with the least losses in the pack of five is St Mirren with four - highlighting how almost any of the top five can on the day beat each other.
Fury took a 23-12 opening quarter lead, adding a 19-15 second period for a 15-point lead at the half. Chiefs closed the gap to 12 going into the final stanza but Fury extended this to 20 by the end.
Adama Hainey led Fury’s scoring on 21 points with Andrew Henderson on 19. Oliver Coffey got 16.