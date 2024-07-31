British Masters: Another medal haul for Falkirk Victoria Harriers' Lorna Brown

Falkirk Vics ace Lorna Brown (Photo: Bobby Gavin/SA)

Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ Lorna Brown continued her scintillating recent run by sealing a four-medal haul at the British Masters Athletics Federation Track & Field Championships in Derby last weekend.

In the W50 age category, Vics veteran Brown took gold in discus (30.26m), silver in javelin (25.70m), silver in hammer (10.50m) and silver in shot putt (11.27m).

It has been a whirlwind month for the local athlete, who also sealed four gold medals just two weeks ago at the 4J Scottish Athletics Masters Championships in Dundee.

Meanwhile, entries for the Eric Liddell 131st Senior Championships held at Grangemouth Stadium are set to close today at 5pm.

The Eric Liddell Senior Championships, under-17s championships, the under-20 5000m championships and para events will all take place – with a prize pot also on offer for senior athletes.

A spokesperson for Scottish Athletics confirmed: “Once again we have a prize pot on offer for Scottish senior athletes and across our para events.

“The overall bounty is set at £3000 and will be shared by all those who make the standards in their events.

“Standards can be met at any stages of track events and can go to more than one athlete in the event.

"To land a slice of the cash, the athlete must be eligible for Team Scotland at a Commonwealth Games.”