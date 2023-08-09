Brilliant Becky is aiming for the top after whirlwind summer sees Larbert tennis teen impress

The 14-year-old, who plays out of Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club and the University of Stirling, has surged to the number one ranked player at her age group (2010s) in Scotland after continually playing well at numerous tournaments across 2023 so far.

She is also playing at Wimbledon this week after winning a ‘Play Your Way To Wimbledon Finals’ challenge event in Aberdeen back in June.

Proud mum Donna said: “Becky is now on the LTA National Player Pathway and has been part of a group that trains out of the regional development player centre at the University of Stirling.

Tennis superstar Becky McLeod is playing at Wimbledon this week after earning a spot through a qualifying play tournament (Photo: Submitted)

“She was selected to take part in the programme three years ago now and she has really come on leaps and bounds.

“Becky started playing locally and just fell in love with it. At under-12 level she had taken part in British tours and she did really well making a quarter-final and a semi-final.

“She has now moved into under-14 level and she has won the St Andrews grade 16s and that was her big win. That tournament included all of the top Scottish players.

“The Scottish Open is a step up at grade two and she lost in the second round. The problem is that there aren’t many local players so finding hitting partners is a big challenge.

“In July, she got to the doubles final at the Tennis Europe tournament in Dublin. She lost on a match tie which was a shame. She has really been up to a lot and it has put her in a good position to regularly get into Tennis Europe competitions.

"The Wimbledon trip is a nice tournament and a special one for Becky. Everyone wants to play at Wimbledon and you get the fancy stuff that comes along with playing there."

Ambitious Becky, who wants to one day play tennis as a professional, added: “I am really enjoying it. It is exciting taking part in all of the different competitions and you get a little buzz before every match. I am quite competitive and I want to win things, that comes naturally to me.