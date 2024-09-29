Brightons cyclist Brodie Duncan storms to Scottish Championship title at national youth circuits

Brodie Duncan from Brightons sealed a Scottish Championship victory last weekend (Photo: Submitted)

Brightons cyclist Brodie Duncan stormed to a stunning Scottish Championship title earlier this month at the National Youth Circuits in Cambuslang.

Braes High pupil Duncan, who is part of West Lothian Clarion Cycling Club, was first to cross the finish line in the Youth A Open after a frenetic 45 minutes of exciting racing.

The windy weather played its part in the outcome. After a fast start, riders – including Duncan – realised it was too difficult to make a break into the headwind.

The Clarion team of four riders commanded the peloton and prevented riders escaping off the front by chasing down any attacks as the Brightons teen sealed the after a close three-rider sprint.

"I had planned an aggressive race but the wind made breaking away from the group impossible and it ended up very tactical,” Duncan said. “My team0mates were a great help in covering any little attacks so I could save my energy for the right moment.

"About halfway through I realised the race would end in a bunch sprint and I knew I had the strength to win a dash to the line. I made sure I was in a good position with two laps to go. On the last lap I just had to go really deep and give it everything.

“I’m so happy to have won. I have had a couple of injuries at key times this year but I knew I was capable and I was determined to end the season on a high.

"My coach Matt Ball was a real help in the run up and on the day and I'm grateful to my parents and everyone else who has supported me this year.”

Delighted Clarion coach Ball hailed his riders’ mindset and determination, adding: "It's been great to see him develop over the past four years. I put this win down to Brodie's hard work and enthusiasm for the sport.

"He's had a tough year this year after a few injuries but Brodie is a resilient lad and he got himself in the right mindset on the run up to the race. His team-mates helped him get this win. It is a big reward for the club.”

Duncan will have an opportunity to wear his champion's jersey at the last race of the season in Fife before moving up to the junior ranks in 2025.

Clarion had a successful day with Fraser Gemmell from Bo’ness finishing in fourth while Cailean Vorster and Johnny Darling finished 11th and 13th respectively.

In the under-14 boys’ event, Rhu Fulton was fourth while Mairi Dowens matched that feat in the girls’ event.