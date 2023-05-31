News you can trust since 1845
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club Mandala Escocia earn five medal haul from British Championships

A Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club in Falkirk is celebrating a stunning five medal haul from the recent British Championships.
By Ben Kearney
Published 31st May 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read

Mandala Escocia Jiu Jitsu School travelled to Coventry for the event, and managed to come back with four bronzes and one gold.

Sierra Simon was the top prize winner in her category, while Yancho Stoyanov, Dylan Loughran, Barry Munro and Paul McPhail grabbed the bronze medals.

"We always want students to compete if they are ready,” coach Cameron McKay said. “The championships are the big fish for the sport and it means a lot to win when you are taking part in it.

(Photo: Contributed)(Photo: Contributed)
(Photo: Contributed)
"We had a healthy group of 15 travel and they all did well, even those who missed out on a medal did themselves proud. We had seven competing and five managed to win something, which is pretty good going.”

McKay however says his main goal will always be helping people rather than going out to win medals.

"We are only a small club but we have a big heart and our goal to be honest is to help people rather than win things,” he added.

"The sport can really change people’s lives and it is why I love the club. The experience of taking part in such a technical support can really lend you a hand and it can help be that release from a tough day’s work.

"It certainly makes you fit as a fiddle and the goal for each person is different and we respect that. We don’t look down on anyone and we don’t sit on a higher chair than anyone else.”

