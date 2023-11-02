Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy celebrate unprecedented success at Victory Invitational

A Forth Valley Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy is celebrating the unprecedented of its members – who recently swept the floor at one of the UK’s most prestigious submission only events.

The group who travelled down to Liverpool for the Victory Invitational (Photo: Submitted)

The Jungle Academy, based in Stirling, was set up just over two years ago by Grangemouth’s Robbie McNab, and he reckons the club’s recent exploits are being noticed across the country.

Four district grapplers; Stefan Heeps (Grangemouth), Dylan Russell (Denny), Kevin Cattigan (Denny), Liam Cattigan (Denny) all headed to Liverpool for the Victory Invitation with family and friends in support – and all four were winners in their matches, forcing their opponents into a submission within the ten minute time limit.

"When I set up the club two years ago – we only had four guys taking part and now we have 60-odd people invovled,” he told the Falkirk Herald. “The goal was to start a martial arts club for the community without an emphasis on the competition side of things, but we are now being invited to events down south often due to the progression of our members.

“We were invited to the Victory Invitational in Liverpool and that is a really big event. They match-up the top grapplers in the UK for 1v1s that last ten minutes and the winner is decided by submission. It can go down to a judges’ vote if needed.

“Our guys are now blue belts and this was the first submission only show – so it was a big step up despite their successes over the past year or so in the UK competition circuit. But we cleared up was amazing really. We were the only Scottish group at the show.”

He added: “In terms of the Scottish grappling community. I think many people are astounded really by the speed at which the guys have risen up the ranks.

“There are many well established clubs in Scotland with triple the amount of competition students, and they have all been at it for a long time, and they all struggle to find real success at major events. Of course, there are guys who are successful but it is few and far between.”

McNab says that the academy’s quick success is fully down to his members, who have put devoted “all the free time they have” to hone their craft, and that he is just happy to see regular people have a place to thrive.

He said: “Our guys came into this sport with no experience at all – they are everyday guys with full time jobs who have decided to commit to something. They all give 100 per cent.

“I work Monday to Friday too and I am not a professional at this by any means either, the success is totally down to the guys themselves and the commitment they put into it.

“Some of the guys come in to train in the morning before work, that sort of thing is common. The camaraderie is a big part of it – the guys have started together and built up a real bond.”