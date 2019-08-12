Braes pupil Hannah hopes to inspire others

A Braes High School pupil is set to lead inspirational conferences in September.

Hannah Coutts (17) is one of 32 sportscotland Young Ambassadors who are hoping to inspire the next generation in sport.

Each year, two pupils from each secondary school in Scotland are chosen as Young Ambassadors to promote sport and motivate other young people to get involved in sport in their schools, clubs and communities.

Hannah is all set for the conferences after the latest training at Carronvale House in Larbert last week, she said: “I’m really looking forward to the events, it was good to become familiar with what we’ll be doing in September and I think it will be really beneficial to the other young people attending.

“Hopefully I can help to inspire and motivate other young people to get involved in sport. It will be great to meet lots of new people and create more opportunities in sport.”

With conferences in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Aberdeen and Perth, hundreds of young people from local secondary schools will take part, and the conference delivery team will lead and present each conference. This is the first year the annual conferences will be led by young people.

The Young Ambassadors will have a helping hand with some very special guests. Commonwealth champion swimmer Ross Murdoch will be at one of the two Glasgow conferences, Olympic and Commonwealth medal-winning athlete Eilidh Doyle will join the young people in Edinburgh and Perth and Scotland international footballer Leanne Crichton will be in Inverness and Aberdeen. Award-winning sports broadcaster Rhona McLeod will host each of the conferences.

The athletes will share some of their experiences and advice to the Young Ambassadors from their years of competing at the highest level of their sports.

Stewart Harris, sportscotland chief executive, said: “Our Young Ambassadors conferences provide an excellent opportunity for pupils across the country who are passionate about sport to come together to make a difference. It offers them the chance to meet exceptional athletes and leading sport professionals, the pupils can also gain invaluable first-hand knowledge which will help them in their sporting journeys.”