Braes Blazers net a second netball festival success

Braes Blazers Netball Club hosted their now annual netball festival last month.

The second event held by the club included two tournaments - social and championship - and involved more than 15 local netball clubs for a full day of on court action.

The festival raised over £1500, helping to grow netball further in Falkirk and supporting two of the club’s members to fund-raise for their World Challenge.

The Blazers are one of the fastest growing clubs in Falkirk, and in just under two years the group is fast approaching 100 members, with a Bounce Back to Netball Club, a club in the Central Netball Association Senior League and two junior clubs meeting and playing in partnership with Falkirk Community Trust.

The festivalwas supported by many local businesses who donated raffle prizes, as well as the club sponsor Limelight Creative.

Braes Blazers welcome all adults who would like to give netball a try on a Monday evening at Braes High School, for more information email braesblazers@gmail.com.

Juniors are also welcome to join on a Tuesday if they are under 15, and a Wednesday if they are under 13, for more information email billy.brotton@falkirkcommunitytrust.org