Braes Blazers' Lauren Deacon earns Community Hero accolade for propelling growth of netball

Community Hero award winner and Braes Blazers' Lauren Deacon (Photo: Sport Scotland)

A dedicated Braes Blazers coach has been recognised for her role in propelling the growth of netball within the Falkirk district and beyond at a prestigious national awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Deacon was honoured at the Scottish Sports Awards 2024, which were held last Wednesday in Glasgow, by being named Community Hero for her work as chair of the Central Netball Association (CNA).

Hosted by sportscotland and Team Scotland, the event celebrates the success of athletes, coaches, schools, clubs and teams across the whole of Scottish sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deacon has created and succeeded in various projects, including the launch of the CNA social league; Scotland’s first local association for recreational netball players.

Since launching, her commitment to providing new opportunities for players to access competitive, but flexible, grassroots netball can be demonstrated in the growth of the league, increasing from five teams in 2022 to 16 teams in 2024.

This year she has further continued to provide opportunities for over 1500 individuals to participate across the senior, junior and social leagues.

Following her win, delighted Deacon said: “I’m ecstatic! It was totally unexpected; the competition was top class, so I am really blown away with this award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The award is a testament all of the people and clubs that I work with.

Braes Blazers' social team are just one squad who play in the CNA's innovative league - founded by club ace Lauren Deacon (Photo: Braes Blazers)

"Whilst I am chairperson I have an incredible team of volunteers around me, and this is definitely an award for them as well as me.”

Alongside her voluntary role with the CNA, Deacon has been also been a key part of the continued growth and success of Falkirk’s only senior netball club, Braes Blazers.

She plays for the club’s second division side while also acting as head for the senior squad in the first division. And that all happens while she chair’s the CNA in its entirety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lauren is instrumental for us,” Braes club chair Lisa Rudge said. "She is one of our lead coaches and is now the head coach of our CNA Division 1 (Braes Phoenix) team.

“She is a brilliant player too and is part of our Braes Inferno squad (CNA Division 2). Lauren is just brilliant; she is a team player and is so supportive of everything we do.

"Lauren really came on board with us just after Covid and over the year three years or so she has really propelled us forward.

“Our teams are getting better across the board and I don’t think we would be able to function in the senior division without her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full list of winners

The full list of winners was: School Sport Award – Newbattle High School; Club Sport Award – North Ayrshire Table Tennis Club; Sustainability in Scottish Sport Award – Melissa Wilson; Scottish Governing Body Award – Judo Scotland; Community Hero Award – Lauren Deacon; Coach of the Year – Claire Morrison (boccia); Young Athlete of the Year – Aidan Lennan (kickboxing); Moment of the Year (sponsored by the University of Edinburgh) – Glasgow Warriors Winning BKT United Rugby Championship; Male Athlete of the Year – Duncan Scott MBE (swimming); Female Athlete of the Year – Beth Potter (triathlon); Female Para Athlete of the Year – Samantha Kinghorn MBE (athletics); Male Para Athlete of the Year – Stephen McGuire (boccia); Team of the Year – Scotland women’s cricket team; Sportsperson of the Year – Duncan Scott MBE (swimming); Scottish Sports Hall of Fame Inductees – Jim Anderson OBE, Colin Montgomerie OBE and Dame Katherine Grainger DBE.

Chair of Sport Scotland, Maureen Campbell, said: “A massive congratulations to all the winners at this year’s Scottish Sport Awards.

"There have been so many incredible achievements across Scottish Sport over the last twelve months and nights like these are a great chance to recognise and celebrate together.

“Every year the Scottish Sports Awards reminds us of the power of sport and its ability to inspire and unite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is evident, with this list of winners, that the success of the Scottish Sporting system is a result of talent, hard work, dedication, and a determination to reduce inequalities in sport at every level.

"This wouldn’t be possible without continued Scottish Government and National Lottery investment.

"Every time someone buys a National Lottery ticket, they are supporting talented athletes, local clubs, and initiatives across the country, creating opportunities for everyone to get involved in sport and changing lives every day.”