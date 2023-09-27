Boxing round-up: Falkirk Phoenix's Stephanie Kernachan is to mentor Scots squad, Robbie Shanks 'unlucky' at Beath home show

Stephanie Kernachan won the Special Recognition Award at the JATV Boxer of Year awards night this year (Photo: Submitted)

Special K, the first elite Scottish woman to win a GB title in the Scotland vest and the first elite Scottish woman to box at a World Championships, is part of Boxing Scotland’s Elite Boxing Group members, and she will now be travelling to the Eger International Cup tournament in Hungary next week.

She said: “It is an absolute pleasure to have been asked by Boxing Scotland coaching director Craig McEvoy to attend as a mentor and chaperone for this fantastic group of young female boxers that have been selected for this prestigious tournament. I will also be taking the opportunity to get some sparring in with the top Hungarian boxers in prep for my upcoming bout.”

That upcoming bout will see Kernachan back in her Scotland strip competing the following week. She will be taking on current GB champion Zoe Andrews in the Wales versus Scotland dual match in Cardiff. This will be a rematch of the 2023 GB final that Andrews controversially won by split decision.

Ahead of that one, Kernachan added: “Many people thought I had won the GB final, so I have been hoping for an opportunity to set the record straight.”

Meanwhile, Falkirk Phoenix have congratulated boxers Kieran Brown, the FPBC development boxer of the season, and the talented Marcus Allan, on passing the Boxing Scotland coaches exam and child wellbeing and protection courses.

Club president Stevie Morrison said: “We have never been a fan of boxers coaching while they are active. But that is one of the things Stephanie has changed at our club.

"Her involvement as a club and Boxing Scotland coach, while still active as a boxer, has changed our mind. It seems clear now that boxers and their young peers benefit from this dual role as it has a positive impact on confidence building and performance. It also means we can future proof the club by having young people ready to take on various roles.”

Last weekend saw junior boxer Robbie Shanks in action at the Beath Boxing Club home show. Shanks, competing in his fifth bout, was unlucky to lose two rounds to one on the judges’ scorecards, in a rematch with Alexander Townsley.

Coach Paul Lynch said of his performance: “He won the first bout against Townsley and on Sunday he did everything our team wants to see from our young development boxers.

"He showed he is learning all the time and adding new things to his tool bag. We are gutted that he lost such a close decision but are super proud of his performance.”