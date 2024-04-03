Boxing: Falkirk Fury trio in Scotland action at Four Nations tournament

Falkirk Fury youngster Edie McBain (Photo: Submitted)

The national teams, consisting of 12 of Scotland’s top players at that age level, face off against England, Wales and Ireland.

Edie McBain from Fury is in the women's side while duo Jack Shand and Alex Low will be in the men's team.

McBain not only plays for Fury’s under-18 side but is also in the club's senior women's team.

An aggressive and athletic player, she has been Fury's top scorer in the SBC junior league, averaging 12.7 points per game.

Shand is the Fury under-18 captain, and plays point guard in the Falkirk club's talented junior side that have won the Scottish Cup this season and finished joint-top of the SBC junior league - just losing out on a cup and league double by head to head results with winners Stirling Knights.

Low completes the Fury trio and the forward has been a key player in Fury's campaign this season.

Fury's junior men’s coach Keith Bunyan praised both his players, saying: “I have to highlight their hard work throughout the season culminating in being called up for their country.”

Meanwhile, Fury’s junior women’s coach Rebeccca Lonsdale also highlighted the hard work of McBain in developing her skillset throughout the season and being rewarded with a deserved place in the Scotland team.