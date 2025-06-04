Bowls: Young district stars play-off for chance to play at National Youth Championships

Last Sunday, 16 young bowlers from five clubs in the Falkirk district competed in the play-offs for the national youth championships in Ayr.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Group A winners were Cole Kirkbride from Stenhousemuir and Logan McCormack from Denny who won all three of their games with a 36-shot difference. The Group B winners were last week's district youth singles champion Lennox Kearney and his Laurieston clubmate TJ Frickleton who also won three games with a 15-shot difference.

The final was nip and tuck after four ends, but Cole and Logan took a five in the fifth end and a solitary shot in the final end to prevail 11-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both players will now represent their clubs and the district at the national youth championships at the end of July.

This Sunday, Laurieston BC will be hosting the district youth triples from noon. All welcome.

For more information on local bowling clubs and competitions, visit district10.co.uk.