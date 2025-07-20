Bowls: Stirling County Bowling Association men's finals round-up

Foursome Wilson Burt, Alan Reid, Dougie Thomson and George Bell from Stenhousemuir pipped Dunblane 13-12 in the senior fours last weekend at Bridge of Allan BC (Photo: Submitted)

Under blue skies and glorious sunshine, the gents finals of Stirling County Bowling Association took place at Bridge of Allan last Sunday, writes Peter Alexander.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Aitken from Allandale staged a remarkable comeback against Aaron Furzer from Polmaise to win the singles 21-18. Ian Reynolds and John Beattie from Burnhead defeated Borestone 14-9 in the pairs.

William Black, Stephen Fleming and Gary Malcolmson from Polmaise beat Stenhousemuir 18-7 in the triples. John McAteer, Graham Dawson, Paul McAteer and Stuart Hogg from Denny overcame Riverside 24-9 in the fours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson Burt, Alan Reid, Dougie Thomson and George Bell from Stenhousemuir pipped Dunblane 13-12 in the senior fours. Vic Couper and Darren Couper from Denny defeated Cambusbarron 19-14 in the two-bowl pairs.

And Jake Monteith from Doune Castle fought off a comeback from Lennox Kearney from Laurieston to win the under-30 singles 21-19.