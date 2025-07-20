Bowls: Stirling County Bowling Association men's finals round-up

By Peter Alexander
Published 20th Jul 2025, 21:35 BST
Foursome Wilson Burt, Alan Reid, Dougie Thomson and George Bell from Stenhousemuir pipped Dunblane 13-12 in the senior fours last weekend at Bridge of Allan BC (Photo: Submitted)
Foursome Wilson Burt, Alan Reid, Dougie Thomson and George Bell from Stenhousemuir pipped Dunblane 13-12 in the senior fours last weekend at Bridge of Allan BC (Photo: Submitted)
Under blue skies and glorious sunshine, the gents finals of Stirling County Bowling Association took place at Bridge of Allan last Sunday, writes Peter Alexander.

Jim Aitken from Allandale staged a remarkable comeback against Aaron Furzer from Polmaise to win the singles 21-18. Ian Reynolds and John Beattie from Burnhead defeated Borestone 14-9 in the pairs.

William Black, Stephen Fleming and Gary Malcolmson from Polmaise beat Stenhousemuir 18-7 in the triples. John McAteer, Graham Dawson, Paul McAteer and Stuart Hogg from Denny overcame Riverside 24-9 in the fours.

Wilson Burt, Alan Reid, Dougie Thomson and George Bell from Stenhousemuir pipped Dunblane 13-12 in the senior fours. Vic Couper and Darren Couper from Denny defeated Cambusbarron 19-14 in the two-bowl pairs.

And Jake Monteith from Doune Castle fought off a comeback from Lennox Kearney from Laurieston to win the under-30 singles 21-19.

