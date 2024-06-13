Bowls: Stenhousemuir duo Logan and Cole crowned youth pairs winners

Stenhousemuir Bowling Club duo Logan Craig and Cole Kirkbride were crowned district youth pairs champions (Photo: Submitted)

Fresh from winning the district youth singles, Logan Craig from Stenhousemuir Bowling Club added another title to his collection by winning the district youth pairs with Cole Kirkbride.

With three victories out of three, they topped their round robin group with an impressive six points and plus 18 shot difference; closely followed by their clubmates Ruthanna Shore and Ross Williams whose two victories secured them silver medals.

Craig’s district youth singles victory came in the form of a tightly-fought win over Laurieston’s Lauren Hunter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final of the district youth triples between Laurieston and Stenhousemuir will take place at Burnhead Bowling Club on Sunday at 1pm, the winner of which qualify for the regional youth finals at Laurieston Bowling Club on Sunday, June 30 where they will compete for a place at the national championships in Ayr.