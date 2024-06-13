Bowls: Stenhousemuir duo Logan and Cole crowned youth pairs winners
With three victories out of three, they topped their round robin group with an impressive six points and plus 18 shot difference; closely followed by their clubmates Ruthanna Shore and Ross Williams whose two victories secured them silver medals.
Craig’s district youth singles victory came in the form of a tightly-fought win over Laurieston’s Lauren Hunter.
The final of the district youth triples between Laurieston and Stenhousemuir will take place at Burnhead Bowling Club on Sunday at 1pm, the winner of which qualify for the regional youth finals at Laurieston Bowling Club on Sunday, June 30 where they will compete for a place at the national championships in Ayr.
For more information on bowling in the Falkirk district, visit: district10.co.uk