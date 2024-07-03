Bowls: Laurieston hosts regional youth qualifiers

Trio Lauren Hunter, TJ Frickleton and Lennox Kearney (Photo: Submitted)

Last Sunday, Laurieston Bowling Club was honoured to host the regional youth qualifiers for the national championships, reports Peter Alexander.

Before a healthy crowd of spectators and in good weather conditions, 24 young bowlers from four districts competed in the three disciplines of singles, pairs and triples.

Stenhousemuir's Logan Craig triumphed in the semi-final of the singles with a 21-6 victory over Daniel Kirk from Alloa East End, but was pipped 21-16 in the final by Kieran Farrell from Harrysmuir.

His clubmates Cole Kirkbride and Ross Williams were narrowly defeated 14-13 in the semi-final of the pairs by Condorrat after an extra end.

And in the triples, TJ Frickleton, Lennox Kearney and Lauren Hunter from Laurieston won the semi-final 16-15 against Greenfaulds after an extra end, but in the final were beaten 21-3 by a triumvirate of players from Newbridge, Mid Calder and Kirkliston - making it a clean sweep for teams from West Lothian.

After thanking members of Laurieston including umpires Brenda Anderson and Brian Logan for volunteering their time, the district youth coordinator Peter Alexander remarked in his presentation speech that "the quality of bowling was of an exceptionally high standard" and he wished the winners "the best of luck at the national championships" which will take place from Saturday, July 27 to Saturday, August 3 at the National Centre for Bowling in Ayr.