Bowls latest: Stenhousemuir trio help win youth county final; league places open up

Stenhousemuir trio Ross Williams, Cole Kirkbride, Logan Craig joined nine other Stirlingshire bowlers for the Andy Houston Youth County final win over the weekend (Photo: Submitted)

Three Stenhousemuir bowlers played their part in helping their district win the Andy Houston Youth County final over the weekend.

Congratulations to go Ross Williams, Cole Kirkbride and Logan Craig from Stenhousemuir Bowling Club who, last Saturday, along with nine other bowlers from Stirlingshire, won the prestigious competition at the National Centre for Bowling in Ayr.

Managed by the respected David Ferguson, the youth coordinator for District 9, their 12-strong team of three rinks competed against 84 other bowlers from seven teams throughout Scotland to claim the crown. Having won 16 of their 21 matches, they topped the table by an impressive nine points with a shot difference of plus 65.

‘It is a fantastic achievement,’ said Peter Alexander, the youth coordinator for District 10. ‘It’s a great advert for youth bowls and the sport in general. And what's more, it's a double success for Logan and Ross who along with Dean O'Raw from Denny Bowling Club and Kieran Georgeson from Bainsford Bowling Club were part of the Stirling under-25 team who recently won the nationwide Jim Bell Trophy which is widely recognised as the Scottish Cup.’

For more information, visit www.district10.co.uk.

Meanwhile. with Gordon Semple from MGM Timber in Grangemouth having agreed to renew their sponsorship of the Falkirk & District Carpet Bowling League for the 2024/25 season, local bowling and social clubs are warmly invited to join the existing league of eight teams.

A full copy of the rules can be found on the league's website at falkirkbowls.com/rules. However the main points are: a minimum of eight players are required with each match comprising four pairs and two rinks; matches take place on various evenings between Monday to Thursday, starting at 7.15pm with half an hour practice beforehand; there is a league cup in memory of Martyn Ryan from Camelon Bowling Club and a series of February cups including gents/ladies singles, pairs, triples and rinks.

The AGM is likely to take place in September with the league due to commence in October.

If you are interested in submitting a team and/or sponsoring the February cups, please contact the league secretary Peter Alexander on [email protected] or 07966 305 324.