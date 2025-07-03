Bowls latest: Over 30 clubs prepare for county finals this weekend

Hot on the heels of the Scottish play-offs, at which Stuart Inglis from Camelon and Seona Black from Larbert were crowned gents and ladies district champions respectively, comes the county finals, the qualifying rounds for which involve over thirty clubs from both the eastern and western districts of Stirlingshire, writes Peter Alexander.

First up is the ladies finals at Larbert on Saturday, July 5. In the morning session at 10am, two of the most decorated bowlers in the county go head-to-head in the champion of champions: defending champion Karen Dawson from Denny versus Seona Black from Larbert. In the afternoon session at 1.15pm, Jane Watt from Laurieston is up against Michelle Davidson from Grangemouth in the ladies singles. Grangemouth plays Banton & Kelvinhead in the pairs. Denny and Grangemouth contest the triples. Laurieston faces Zetland in the rinks. Defending champion Arlene Bayne from Denny takes on Lauren Hunter in the under-30 singles. And in the two-bowl pairs, Grangemouth is drawn against Carron & Carronshore.

The gents finals take place at Bridge of Allan on Sunday, July 13 at 2pm. In the singles, Arron Frazer from Polmaise is up against Jim Aitken from Allandale. Borestone plays Burnhead in the pairs. Polmaise and Stenhousemuir contest the triples. Riverside faces Denny in the rinks. Jake Monteith from Dounce Castle takes on Lennox Kearney from Laurieston in the under-30 singles. Denny and Cambusbarron compete in the two-bowl pairs. And in the over-60 rinks, Stenhousemuir is drawn against Dunblane.

In other bowling news, Stirling County East won their most recent match in the Andrew Hamilton Trophy 114-105 against Fife. Their penultimate group fixture is away to Edinburgh at Sighthill on Saturday, July 5 followed by a home tie against Midlothian at Bonnybridge on Saturday, July 12. Nothing short of two victories will suffice to stand a chance of qualifying for the play-offs.

Seona Black (Photo: Submitted)

In the under-25 county championship, Stirlingshire topped their group with two wins out of three, but were narrowly beaten 110-100 in the semi-finals by the eventual winners Edinburgh.

Finally, congratulations to Laurieston on lifting the Eastern District of Stirlingshire Bowling Association's Burns Trophy after winning three out of four triples with a shot difference of plus 31.

For more info on county bowling: visit: stirlingcounty.co.uk