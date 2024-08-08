Bowls: District bowlers seal two silvers at National Championships

Margaret Mitchell, Ann Kirkbride, Moira Williams and Ann Whitehead (Photo: Submitted)

In a week of glorious sunshine at the Bowls Scotland National Championships in Ayr, bowlers from clubs within the Falkirk district returned with two silver medals, reports Peter Alexander.

In the mixed pairs, former champions Karen Dawson and Stuart Hogg from Denny were beaten 20-11 by New Abbey.

Elsewhere in the ladies fours, Margaret Mitchell, Ann Kirkbride, Moira Williams and Ann Whitehead from Stenhousemuir were beaten 22-9 by former champions Windygates & Durievale.

Three gents' teams then made it to the quarter-finals. In the singles, Billy Hutchinson from Denny was beaten 21-19 by Graeme Hume from Townholm. Camelon brothers Brian (aka Hoss) and Mark Phillips were beaten 19-13 by Rothienorman. And in the over-55 fours, Danny Dodds, Robert Kennedy, John Beattie and Billy Munn from Burnhead were beaten 15-6 by Sighthill.

The Falkirk district coordinators Ian McPhait, Sheila Muir and Peter Alexander expressed their delight at the players' achievements and would like to congratulate the former gents coordinator Ron McArthur from Zetland who on the last day of the championships received an honorary membership of Bowls Scotland from their president Frances Sandilands.

For a detailed breakdown of all results, including an overview of clubs and competitions within the Falkirk district – which spans across Central Scotland from Polmont in the east to Allandale in the west, and from Dunmore in the north to Slamannan in the south – visit district10.co.uk