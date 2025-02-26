Bowls: Burnhead foursome win Physioflexx-sponsored annual rinks competition

Burnhead’s Dawn Kennedy, Danny Dodds, Paul Reid and Alan McFarlane (Photo: Submitted)

Congratulations to Dawn Kennedy, Danny Dodds, Paul Reid and Alan McFarlane from Burnhead Bowling Club on winning the Falkirk & District Carpet Bowls League's annual rinks competition sponsored by Physioflexx Falkirk.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final of the Martyn Ryan Memorial Trophy aka the league cup co-sponsored by George Ryan from Camelon C and Halcyon Vision Ltd features a home tie for Camelon C against Burnhead on Thursday, February 27.

For more information, visit falkirkbowls.com.

Grahamston

The AGM will be held in the clubhouse on Sunday, March 2 at 2pm.

A good turnout of members would be appreciated.

It is getting near the start of a new bowling season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grahamston Bowling Club extends a warm welcome to anyone of any age to come along and join in the game.

Don't worry if you haven't played before. We will give you all the equipment you need and plenty of encouragement.

It doesn't cost anything to give it a try.

The green will open near the beginning of April, so watch this space for more details.

New members only pay half price for their first year.

With the help of a Falkirk Council Community Empowerment Grant, our wee club is looking great, so pop in and see us.