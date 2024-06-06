Bowling: Stenhousemuir's Logan Craig crowned district youth singles champion

Stenhousemuir BC’s Logan Craig was crowned district youth singles champion after defeating Lauren Hunter – and he will now take part in the regional youth finals (Photo: Submitted)

Stenhousemuir bowler Logan Craig was crowned district youth singles champion over the weekend after a tightly-fought win over Laurieston’s Lauren Hunter, writes Peter Alexander.

After both finalists won their qualifying groups undefeated and negotiated their way past tough semi-finals, the final was heading for an extra end after Lauren reduced her two-shot deficit to nil by drawing a second shot with her last bowl, only for Logan to draw the second shot with his last bowl to win the match by the tightest of margins by nine shots to eight.

He will now represent the Falkirk district in the regional youth finals at Laurieston Bowling Club on Sunday, June 30, where he will compete against the winners of three other districts to qualify for the national championships in Ayr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners of the remaining district youth finals will be looking to follow in his footsteps in the coming weeks with the pairs taking place at Stenhousemuir Bowling Club on Sunday coming and the triples at Burnhead Bowling Club the following Sunday. Both round robin competitions commence at 1pm.

Thanks go to Grangemouth BC for hosting two national youth competitions last weekend. President Kenny Newlands and his team of volunteers did a great job in supporting the young bowlers, spectators and Bowls Scotland staff, the latter of whom said they would be more than happy to use the club as a venue for future competitions.