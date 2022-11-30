Boroughmuir Blaze 96-75 Falkirk Fury: Fury slip to third spot in league after defeat

Fury are down to third place in the latest standings – below leaders St Mirren and second-placed Blaze – having won five and lost two of their opening seven league fixtures this season.

A new look Blaze side were worthy winners at the weekend as a poor second quarter proved costly for the Falkirk side.

Fury took an early lead with an opening score by their American guard Javon Daniels.

Forward Adnan Jalil with a two-point play and baskets by Eddy Leginas and Bantu Burroughs for Fury saw Blaze take an early time out as they struggled to score.

Blaze then took the game to Fury, improving their offence and leading 16-14 just as the buzzer went to end the first quarter. However, crucially, on the buzzer a long range throw up three from Blaze went in to give the home side a five-point lead.

But it was the second that saw Fury lose the game as Blaze piled on the points, only Bantu Burroughs could consistently find the basket but his eight points personal in that stanza was not enough to stop a 26-13 Blaze scoreline and a half-time lead of 45-27.

A series of unforced errors, poor shooting and poor transition defence saw Blaze gain that 18-point half-time lead.

The third saw Fury score the first three baskets to reduce the deficit to 12.

Despite 10 points personal from Fury's Adnan Jlail and 11 from Bantu Burroughs, with Daniels chipping in with 5, Fury tied the third at 26 apiece, so were still 18 down.

The final period saw both teams trade baskets in the initial part of the final quarter and then both run their bench, in a 25-22 scoreline.

In that final stanza Burroughs continued his individual scoring with 12 personal, with Sal Haider on 5 from the charity stripe and junior Harvey Berry hitting a three. Burroughs top scored for Fury with 33 points, with Jalil on 14.