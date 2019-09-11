Boost for cross country running in Falkirk

Cross country running in Falkirk received a boost this week with news that legal firm Lindsays has extended its association with Scottish Athletics for another four years.

The agreement will run until the end of the 2022-23 season and will conclude with the Lindsays National XC in February 2023 held in Falkirk and the presentation of the Lindsays Trophy thereafter.

The partnership began in 2014-15. Event entries have been at a 25-year high for the past couple of years and the most recent Lindsays Trophy featured exactly 100 clubs with at least one representative across the three main National XC events.

Mark Munro, chief executive of scottishathletics, is pleased and feels the partnership over the past few years has helped the governing body and the sport itself to advance the Cross Country Season in various ways.

“If you look at recent years, the growth in participation and exposure for events like the National XC Relays at Cumbernauld and the National itself at Falkirk has happened in tandem with the sponsorship from Lindsays. I think the Short Course XC has been a huge success in that time, too.

“It’s helping us create bigger and better events for our members and grow areas like video coverage, delayed stream and drone footage, which we have had in the past couple of years at Falkirk.”

Ian Beattie, Lindsays COO and also chair of scottishathletics, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the scottishathletics Cross Country Season for another four years.”