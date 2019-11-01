Bonnybridge Primary in charge of area’s inaugural Junior NBA league

Bonnybridge Primary School Grizzlies went undefeated in the opening games of the Falkirk Junior NBA.

Sony Centre Fury Basketball Club were chosen as one of six Scottish clubs to host a Division of the JrNBA and the first round of matches got underway last week at Grangemouth Sports Complex.

Action from the Junior NBA. Pictures: Michael Gillen

There are 30 schools involved in the country wide competition with St.Margarets Mavericks, Maddiston Rockets, Kinnaird Spurs and Comely Park Pelicans playing out the South West Division.

All schools were given NBA uniforms and basketballs and are all named with an NBA team name.

At the Complex last week, the matches were officiated by Fury staff and the 10 games saw Bonnybridge lead at the half way stage of the local part of the competition.

The top two teams after a further 10 games will go forward to the Conference Finals and then the Final Four in December.

Below is a list of all the results:

Grizzlies 42 Pelicans 31; Rockets 37 Spurs 21

Mavericks 62 Pelicans 32; Grizzlies 31 Spurs 27

Mavericks 30 Rockets 28; Spurs 23 Pelicans 18

Mavericks 42 Grizzlies 46; Rockets 41 Pelicans 21

Mavericks 36 Spurs 29; Grizzlies 33 Rockets 31