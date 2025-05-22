Bonnybridge Golf Club gears up for weekend of centenary celebrations

Bonnybridge Golf Club will honour its centenary year this weekend.

The storied village club, who have managed to produce seven professional players among many other sporting achievements over the years, will celebrate their history and success firstly on Friday night with a special event.

A pipe band will open the event while former member and Falkirk FC hero Alex Totten is a guest speaker.

A special memorabilia display will be front and centre with a centenary flag being raised to mark the occasion. On Saturday, a packed golf day will follow.

Bonnybridge is celebrating its centenary (Photo: John Devlin)

Club captain Clive Cockburn commented: “It is such a proud moment to be celebrating 100 years of golf at a nine-hole golf club that for 100 years has been run by volunteers, and given the current economic hardship surrounding all golf clubs - it is nothing short of amazing. It is a testament to our hard working staff and committees over the years and of course our very valued members.

“Our little village club has punched above its weight, producing no fewer than seven players who turned professional, along with many great amateur golfers several of whom have represented Stirlingshire.

"There have been many members, ladies and gents who have won notable county and Scottish open competitions over the 100 years, and as we enter 2025 we have a greenkeeping facility full of modern machinery and a course in a condition to match any in the country. We are working hard to qualify for the GEO accreditation for sustainable golf, and we are hosting the Scottish nine-hole championship this year.”