Bonnybridge Golf Club celebrates centenary and looks forward to 'bright future'

Bonnybridge club captain Clive Cockburn, centre right and Charlie MacFarlane, right of guest speaker Alex Totten pictured with guest speakers and committee members (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Bonnybridge Golf Club celebrated its centenary over the weekend with a special two-day programme that included an evening of entertainment on Friday and a nine-hole scramble on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club male and female captains Clive Cockburn and Charlie MacFarlane raised the new centenary flag on Friday evening accompanied by The Balaclava pipe band, and speeches were made by the likes of honorary member Stephen Bulloch, local councillor Billy Buchanan and a toast provided by ex-member and Falkirk FC legend Alex Totten.

The longest serving male and female members, Mr Myles Wallace and Mrs Margaret Forsyth, then cut the centenary cake to complete the proceedings. A night of memorabilia was put on with music provided by The Forth and Clyde Scottish band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further celebrations on Saturday included a two-man Texas Scramble followed by an extremely successful raffle and auction led by member Drew Miller.

Bonnybridge was opened on May 23, 1925 as a nine-hole course on its present site at Roughmute with the original course design carried out by Gleneagles professional Gordon Lockart. The course layout was changed in 1938 to roughly the one that exists today.

Captain Cockburn commented: “One hundred years of existence is no mean feat for any club, particularly in the current economic environment, but for a small nine-hole village club run for 100 years by volunteers I honestly think it’s nothing short of extraordinary – who would have thought after the opening day in 1925, that 100 years on, the club would still be here?

“During its existence Bonnybridge has produced no fewer than seven members who have turned professional, along with many great amateur golfers, several of whom have represented Stirlingshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There have been many of our members, ladies, gents and juniors who have won notable county, Scottish and even World open competitions over the 100 years, and as we enter our centenary year we have a greenkeeping facility full of modern machinery whilst remaining debt free, we are working hard to qualify for the GEO accreditation for sustainable golf. We want to be one of the world’s top sustainable clubs.

“Our club championship final last year was contested between two home grown juniors with 15-year-old Kyle Hamilton defeating 16-year-old Luke McInulty.

"I honestly think the future truly is bright – we have a fantastic set of members, committee and staff who are very proud of their course and clubhouse and I can’t thank them enough for all their help, hard work and messages of support which helped to make the weekend so special.

"I would also like to thank all our sponsors and all who kindly donated to our raffle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cockburn added: “I think a quote from Mr James Lindsay probably sums up Bonnybridge very well – he was a Scottish golf internationalist who played at Falkirk Tryst, and he said these words speaking during Bonnybridge’s Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1950.”

He said: “A club’s success is not measured entirely by its performances on the course: nor by its numbers, but by the spirit which prevails within the club, and in this respect, Bonnybridge GC sets a very high standard.”

“Seventy-five years later that spirit still prevails, and I think particularly at this time! Never have truer words been said,” Cockburn beamed.

The club now stages the Scottish Nine-Hole Championship next Friday, which will see three leading pairs qualify for The R&A Nine-Hole Challenge at Royal Portrush on the eve of the 153rd Open.

The Bonnybridge players who joined the pro ranks are Alex Mitchell, Robert Craig, Ian Howieson, Peter McCalla, Stephen Liddell, Ian Cameron and Philip Henderson.