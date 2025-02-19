Bonnybridge-based Yamarashi Judo Club celebrates brilliant start to 2025

It’s been a brilliant start to 2025 for Yamarashi Judo Club.

The now Bonnybridge-based community group has enjoyed a successful two months, with members impressing at a number of competitions here in Scotland and beyond.

Over the weekend, club coach Jay Proctor secured a bronze medal at the Grand Prix Nazionale del Veneto in Italy as he continues to build up medal points ahead of the Glasgow-based Commonwealth Games next summer.

Nearly 500 judoka competed in the event, with Proctor impressing in his 100kg-plus weight category to come home as the only male representing Judo Scotland to medal.

Andrew McIntyre, Keira Cunningham, Amy Macdonald and Jay Proctor at the Scottish Open (Photo: Submitted)

And earlier this month, young Yamarashi duo Lucy Auld and Lynsey MacDonald both sealed silver medals in their respective categories (under 46kg and under 56kg) at the Scottish All Stars Championship.

Going back to January, the Scottish Open saw the club seal more medal success with Proctor winning gold in senior 100kg-plus category to become an open champion.

Clubmate Amy Macdonald, who is visually impaired, competing at under 70kg, also secured two silver medals in both newaza (groundwork) and tachi-waza (standing).

Yamarashi’s Keira Cunningham also won bronze at under 38kg while Andrew McIntyre fought well but narrowly missed out on a medal this time around.

Jay Proctor, furthest right, won a bronze medal in Italy last weekend at a Grand Prix event (Photo: Submitted)

Speaking of the club’s successful start to 2025, founder and head coach Fiona Cunningham said: “It has been brilliant. Jay is continuing to build up his medal points ahead of the Commonwealth Games so that is really exciting.

“We then had Lucy and Lynsey come away with a silver each at the All Stars. It is a development competition that is really beneficial because it isn’t super strict.

"If the kids are stepping out the area, or things like that, then they get a nod and some help. Next up for them are a few Grand Prix which are super strict.

"The Scottish Open was a special weekend because it was the first time that adapted and visually impaired judokas could compete alongside their mainstream competitors at a big national event like that.”

For more information on how to join Yamarashi, you can contact Fiona on 07454699673. Ages four upwards are welcome regardless of ability.