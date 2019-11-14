Bonnybridge ‘ballers land Jnr NBA title

Two wins at the latest Falkirk Division Jr NBA games have given the pupils of Bonnybridge Primary School the local league title.

Playing under the Grizzlies title, the team has landed the the Southwest Division of the Scottish Junior NBA.

With a high scoring 46-38 win over Comely Park Primary Pelicans, the Grizzlies also got a key win over St.Margarets Mavericks in a tense 31-25 win that had the Mavs lead for most of the game.

The Pelicans got one win in Friday’s games when they defeated Maddiston Rockets 36-16 who were also defeated by Kinnaird Spurs 31-10.

With four matches left to complete the Southwest Division games, the Grizzlies and the Mavericks from St Margaret’s look set to be the two Falkirk representatives in the Conference Finals later this month.

Once again there was a great crowd at the games which were held at Grangemouth Sports Complex over two weeks with a high standard of basketball – and enthusiasm – on show.

The Jnr NBA is a partnership basketball programme involving Falkirk Fury BC. Falkirk Community Trust Active Schools, Basketball-Scotland and the NBA.