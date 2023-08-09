Bo'ness teen Roman Murray helps Scotland earn gold at National Junior Wheelchair Basketball Championships

Murray, 15, who is a pupil at Bo’ness Academy, was the under-18s able-bodied player as the team went on to have an untouchable tournament, winning all four of their outings in Worcester.

Each team is allowed one ‘five point’ player who has no physical disability, as long as the group total is no larger than 15 points all in.

“Roman doesn’t have any restrictions to his movement but he can play as the five point player,” proud mum Alyson explained. “It is probably a bit of a misconception that you have to be physically disabled in order to play.

Roman Murray, pictured in the pink t-shirt, helped earn Scotland a gold victory over the weekend (Photo: British Wheelchair Basketball/AhmedPhotos)

"He has recently had an autism and ADHD diagnosis and it has been a tough year in general for him.

”That was just a few months ago and over the piece he has had a fair few barriers in his way to achievement.

“We are so proud of him and it is a real watershed moment for him to help win the tournament.

"He was one the youngest players involved but he was brave and confident on the court. It was marvellous for us to see as parents.

"The people behind the scenes are fantastic and the coaches are so helpful. His club Lothian Phoenix are honestly superstars and the environment around the group is lovely.

"Each child has their own story and usually it is pretty complex.

"People from all across Scotland to take part in the club’s training sessions and the commitment from everyone invovled is quite something.

"It was a great showing for Scotland in general. The under-14s got a silver and a bronze medal too.”

Roman was delighted to play a part in the gold triumph, and he is hoping to keep gaining experience on the court with an eye on a future in coaching.

"I was really proud,” he said. Everyone is so supportive and the coaching team are brilliant.

"The atmosphere is really friendly. We had a big summer camp in Largs and that was great fun.