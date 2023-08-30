Bo'ness Hill Climb returns this weekend as event backs Race Against Dementia

Around 80 historic racing cars from across the UK will be tackling Scotland's oldest permanent racetrack in Bo'ness this month as they follow in the path once raced by legendary Scottish drivers such as Sir Jackie Stewart and Jim Clark.

The two day event takes place at Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness on Saturday and Sunday and features racing from a range of legendary cars dating as early as 1913 right through to the 1980s including Bugatti, Lotus, Bentley, Morgan, Aston Martin, Austin Healey, Porsche, Cooper and Triumph.

Local drivers in action include Polmont’s Scott Goodfellow and Gary Maxwell and both are hoping to match their performances last year when they both won their respective racing classes.

Action at the Bo'ness Hill Climb (Photos: Alan Murray)

The Bo'ness Hill Climb was established in 1934, and racing regularly took place, including British Championship meetings, and attracted top drivers from across the UK including Sir Stirling Moss, until 1966 when the circuit was closed. In 2008, a group of dedicated enthusiasts re-opened the racing track with the help of Falkirk Council and staged the first competition at Kinneil for over 40 years.

This year the organisers are donating all of the gate receipts to charity with two local charities benefitting - The Friends of Kinneil and the Bo’ness Children’s Fair and also Sir Jackie Stewart’s Race Against Dementia charity.

Sir Jackie Stewart OBE said: “I am delighted to hear that Race Against Dementia will be receiving some of the proceeds from this year’s Bo’ness Hill Climb. When Helen, my beloved wife of more than 60 years, was diagnosed with dementia, I was horrified to realise that nothing could be done.

"More than 55 million people worldwide are currently living with dementia. This is a disease which, as I know only too well, devastates families. Race Against Dementia is funding outstanding Early Career Researchers from around the world and giving them training to become leaders in their fields. We want to beat dementia faster! Thank you for joining the race.”