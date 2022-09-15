Bo'ness Hill Climb once again a roaring success

Sixty-five historic racing cars from across the UK tackled Scotland's oldest permanent racetrack as they followed a hillclimbing course once raced by legendary Scottish drivers such as Sir Jackie Stewart and Jim Clark.

The two-day event, organised by Bo'ness Sporting Automobile Club (BSAC) for the first time in 2022, featured racing from a range of legendary cars dating as early as 1913 right through to the 1980s including the likes of Bugatti, Lotus, Bentley and Aston Martin.

Local drivers performed excellently, with Polmont pair Gary Maxwell and Scott Goodfellow winning their respective classes in their Ford Escort and Terrier Mk 2 cars.

Action at the Bo'ness Hill Climb (Photos: Alan Murray)

The overall winner on both days was Alloa’s Jock Ramsay who raced in his Opel Manta.

"It really is a special event like no other,” Kenny Baird, event organiser and patron of the recently-formed BSAC said.

"If you talk to any driver they all say the same thing, the climb has something unique about it that you don’t get elsewhere. Even for myself, as someone who has travelled all over the UK for motor sport, it has an atmosphere like no other.

"The park is a great location and you get the steam train going on past and it just has a magical feel to it.”

Baird also reckons there is more to come next time around.

The event is now being run by the group after the Bo'ness Revival folded in June.

"We were a wee bit strapped for cash this year in what was our first time running the event so we didn’t have an advertising budget and the turnout was lower than it has been previously, but that was to be expected,” he added.

"A group of us got together earlier this year and we reckoned we could run the event on a reduced scale with a view of building it back up again bit by bit every year.”

