Bobby Kinzer: Team Solripe star and Falkirk basketball hero to return for book signing event

Basketball legend Bobby Kinzer – who starred for Falkirk’s famed Team Solripe in the 1980s – is returning to Scotland this month for a special meet and greet event.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The glitz and the glamour of Coasters Arena-based Team Solripe captivated the district with imports like ‘Champagne’ Kinzer putting Falkirk on the map as one of the UK’s top basketball destinations.

And the rivalry for Scottish supremacy with David Murray’s Murray International Metals will still live long in the memory for many of a particular age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned head coach Kevin Cadle – without a doubt the best American basketball coach to have ever graced the UK – led the Falkirk team to a remarkable Play-Off double and a Scottish Cup double.

And Kinzer, standing at 6ft 6in tall, was imperious during his time in Scotland. A star on and off the pitch after arriving as a 22-year-old college leaver, he left a lasting legacy across not only the UK, but the European basketball stage.

The Washington DC native launched a book this earlier year, ‘The Other Side of the Hoop’, and it recounts his experiences of playing professional basketball in Europe and the obstacles that a young black American man encountered along the way.

Kinzer will be hosting a meet and greet book signing event on Sunday, March 9 at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel from 2pm to 4pm with all welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald ahead of his visit, the man once dubbed the ‘Clown Prince of Basketball’ and famous face of a 1980s Rowntrees’ Fruit Pastille television advert, spoke of his new book.

Basketball legend Bobby Kinzer back in his heyday as Team Solripe's star (Photo: The Falkirk Herald)

“I really want to share with people the experiences of my time at Falkirk and over in Europe in general,” he said.

"The perspective of a black American during those five-years across the water is so different because over here we have the NBA and all the glam that comes with that – but no-one really knows much about basketball elsewhere.

"The book is about all the brilliant escapades but also the ups-and-downs of being a sportsperson in general and I think the book acts a personal development tool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has a dual-purpose for me: to tell my story but also enlighten and encourage people to persevere through their most challenging situations in life.”

The Other Side of the Hoop is available to buy online - and is full of Bobby Kinzer's memories of his time at Team Solripe in Falkirk (Photo: Dorrance Publishing Co)

On his time in Falkirk, he added: “It was phenomenal, joyous times and memories that will last forever.

"Coasters. Wow. What can I say? The disco lights, the cheerleaders, the action replays that America didn’t even have back then – I felt like a rock star. I feel part-Scottish. I loved the whole Scottish experience.

"We won too. Everyone loves a winner. For the town of Falkirk to be successful in Scotland and play in Europe was amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The whole organisation played a bit part in the town’s whole make-up too, Coasters must have had 100s of people working there in different roles.

Bobby Kinzer at the 2012 Team Solripe reunion at Behind The Wall alongside the likes of Kevin Cadle and Juan Holcomb (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“I think it perked up the whole place. You could take the family and feel safe. We competed with the football team which I know is hard to do in Scotland!

"I was back in 2012 for a reunion but it was over in a flash and we didn’t quite reach as many people as we hoped.

"I want to meet more people who came back in the day, I can’t believe it’s been 40-odd years since those days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kinzer is honoured to this day by today’s successful basketball club, Falkirk Fury, who hand out Bobby Kinzer Endeavour awards each year to players.

And the Grangemouth Sports Complex team’s senior men just sealed another SBC Division 1 Championship title.

They’re being presented with Scotland’s top league trophy this Sunday at home – 3.50pm tip-off for their clash with Renfrew Rocks.