Bobby Kinzer: Team Solripe star and Falkirk basketball hero to return for book signing event
The glitz and the glamour of Coasters Arena-based Team Solripe captivated the district with imports like ‘Champagne’ Kinzer putting Falkirk on the map as one of the UK’s top basketball destinations.
And the rivalry for Scottish supremacy with David Murray’s Murray International Metals will still live long in the memory for many of a particular age.
Renowned head coach Kevin Cadle – without a doubt the best American basketball coach to have ever graced the UK – led the Falkirk team to a remarkable Play-Off double and a Scottish Cup double.
And Kinzer, standing at 6ft 6in tall, was imperious during his time in Scotland. A star on and off the pitch after arriving as a 22-year-old college leaver, he left a lasting legacy across not only the UK, but the European basketball stage.
The Washington DC native launched a book this earlier year, ‘The Other Side of the Hoop’, and it recounts his experiences of playing professional basketball in Europe and the obstacles that a young black American man encountered along the way.
Kinzer will be hosting a meet and greet book signing event on Sunday, March 9 at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel from 2pm to 4pm with all welcome.
Speaking to the Falkirk Herald ahead of his visit, the man once dubbed the ‘Clown Prince of Basketball’ and famous face of a 1980s Rowntrees’ Fruit Pastille television advert, spoke of his new book.
“I really want to share with people the experiences of my time at Falkirk and over in Europe in general,” he said.
"The perspective of a black American during those five-years across the water is so different because over here we have the NBA and all the glam that comes with that – but no-one really knows much about basketball elsewhere.
"The book is about all the brilliant escapades but also the ups-and-downs of being a sportsperson in general and I think the book acts a personal development tool.
"It has a dual-purpose for me: to tell my story but also enlighten and encourage people to persevere through their most challenging situations in life.”
On his time in Falkirk, he added: “It was phenomenal, joyous times and memories that will last forever.
"Coasters. Wow. What can I say? The disco lights, the cheerleaders, the action replays that America didn’t even have back then – I felt like a rock star. I feel part-Scottish. I loved the whole Scottish experience.
"We won too. Everyone loves a winner. For the town of Falkirk to be successful in Scotland and play in Europe was amazing.
"The whole organisation played a bit part in the town’s whole make-up too, Coasters must have had 100s of people working there in different roles.
“I think it perked up the whole place. You could take the family and feel safe. We competed with the football team which I know is hard to do in Scotland!
"I was back in 2012 for a reunion but it was over in a flash and we didn’t quite reach as many people as we hoped.
"I want to meet more people who came back in the day, I can’t believe it’s been 40-odd years since those days.”
Kinzer is honoured to this day by today’s successful basketball club, Falkirk Fury, who hand out Bobby Kinzer Endeavour awards each year to players.
And the Grangemouth Sports Complex team’s senior men just sealed another SBC Division 1 Championship title.
They’re being presented with Scotland’s top league trophy this Sunday at home – 3.50pm tip-off for their clash with Renfrew Rocks.
