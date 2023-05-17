Blaze blown away by Falkirk Fury junior men to reach play-off final

The junior men will take part in the showpiece , where they will face number one seed West Lothian Wolves.

On the day, Fury, the number two seeds, won all the quarters over a Blaze team that they had only beaten in single digits during the regular season.

Fired up by their captain Andrew Mellvile, who had an excellent opening quarter, Fury never looked back after a high scoring first period that they edged 25-21.

(Pics: Alex Johnson)

Both teams kept the points coming in the second but it was Fury who moved further ahead with a 28-20 spell and a 12-point lead at the half.

Fury then played their best basketball of the season as they dismantled Blaze with third and fourth quarters of 31-18 and 23-12 for the strong 36 point win, a real achievement for a talented Fury side.

Incredibly, Fury had three players who top scored - all on 21 points - with David Black, Harvey Berry and Andrew Mellville all playing a starring role.

Meanwhile, Ben Adams and George Henderson had 16 points apiece with Jack Shand doing a great job in the guard spot.

Alex Johnson

Head coach of the junior men, Keith Bunyan, ran all his team in the match and he can be pleased at the execution from his team both inside and from the perimeter.

The team will now focus on overturning two narrow defeats this season by Wolves.

Fury lost out 55-53 in a low-scoring Scottish Cup semi-final earlier this year, with Wolves going on to win the cup by more than 30 points in the final. In the league, both teams finished the season on one loss but Wolves took the title with a head to head win over Fury of 67-61. With Wolves going for the treble, Fury will again hope to keep it close but this time come out on top and stop a losing treble.