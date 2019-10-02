Blaze are extinguished by Fury’s Bulgarian big man’s blitz

A solid team performance and 22 points from Makaleb McInnis gave Fury an exciting win at Grangemouth last weekend.

The Senior Men followed up a 92-51 win over Edinburgh Lions last week with an equally impressive victory over capital side Blaze.

Fury’s Lithuanian guard Eddy Leginas hit 16, Bulgarian Ivan Ganchev 14 and Lithuanian Ziggy Dauksas and St.Kitts Bantu Burroughs shared 16.

Fury and Blaze had tied in a pre-season game and it was clear there was not a lot between the sides when they were level at 18-18 at the end of the first period, with the packed crowd at Grangemouth SC treated to some great basketball from both teams.

Fury led by two at the interval and it was the third that was the key period as the home side were cheered on by their fans to take a decisive 14-point lead into the last quarter.

Seven personal from Ivan Ganchev, who was putting on a show at both ends of the floor, was big for Fury.

Fury played out the fourth adding to their lead and finishing with a 17-point win with McInnis and Ganchev key figures down the stretch.

Headcoach John Bunyan said: “At the half we talked about improving our defence and holding Blaze to 11 in the second was big.

“Our three guards - Eddy, Bantu and Makaleb - worked really hard all night and they were a major factor in the win with Ziggy,

“Evaldis and Ivan working really hard on the boards and were also key on offence, particularly Ivan who showed why he has the potential to be a major player for us this season.”

This weekend sees the opening rounds of the Scottish Cup and Fury Men are holders of the Men’s Trophy.

The opening round game is a tough road trip against the team they have just defeated - Boroughmuir Blaze - and that game is at the Crags SC Edinburgh with a 3.30pm tip

Fury will need to be at their best to progress to the next round and will be sure to have a solid band of supporters cheering them on in the capital.