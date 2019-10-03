Biggest event in Britain for Falkirk Junior Bike Club at Zetland Park, Grangemouth

With the UCI Road World Championships taking place in Yorkshire over the last week, Falkirk Junior Bike Club got in on the action by joining 40 other youth clubs from across the UK to put on a grass roots event, as part of a nationwide campaign, ‘HSBC UK Go-Ride Racing Weekender’. And the local event turned out to be the biggest in Britain.

In partnership with the Zetland Park Regeneration Project, the club’s ‘FJBC Mini Worlds’. was open to riders on balance bikes, and also included categories for under-8s, under-10s and under-12s. The riders had to compete over four stations, focusing on skills, pacing themselves, an elimination race, the biggest glide and a cyclocross race.

Falkirk Junior Bike Club donated their proceeds to Friends of Zetland Park

While the weather didn’t make it easy, close to 90 riders braved the elements to test their skills.

With £300 raised from the event, the club chose to donate this to the Friends of Zetland Park group.