Best result yet for Forth Valley Orienteers ace James Hammond

Forth Valley Orienteers’ James Hammond (Photo: Submitted)

A number of local orienteers starred in races in Iberia as they gained valuable warm-weather practice in world-class events, reports Steven Scott.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traditionally, the world's best congregate in Portugal and Spain for multi-day competitions, and James Hammond had his best result in a World Ranking race as he was third in the M20 class at ABOM'25 in Portugal. James was fourth (79.19) in the Long race, and then took the bronze medal (30.40) in the Middle discipline.

Alison Smithard rolled back the clock, as she was the top-placed Brit in the Women's Elite race, 21st in 88.24. Laura Brown was 56th (130.38) while a minor ankle injury sustained in midweek practice prevented Grace Molloy from taking her place on the start line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary and Louise Longhurst were in action in Alicante, at the Costa Calida three day event near Murcia, and both ended the weekend in the medals. First up was a Long race, where both took the silver medal, Louise in W60 in 55.33, and Gary finishing in 47.54 in M65. The middle day was a Sprint, where Gary headed the pack in 9.21, and Louise was third (to RR's Eileen Maxwell) in 10.33.

The final stage featured a chasing start Middle race, and Louise saved her best for last, taking a share of the win in 30.16, for the overall silver medal.

Gary was some four minutes back in the chaser, but went off like a whippet, and when the overnight leader went walkabout mid-race, he was able to drop the hammer back into the arena, finishing in 32.40 for second place on the stage, but with a dramatic eight second lead over both forest stages.

Alison Cunningham won the W60 class at Portugal O-Meet in the Algarve, with a most impressive 3990 points from 4000, following two stage wins and a two 2nds, trailing only her team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Thornton was in bronze medal position, with a win and a 2nd, while Heather Fellbaum was 5th, taking the final day win with only a sub-par round on the 3rd day blotting her copybook. The trio also dominated the two evening sprint races, with Alison 2nd and 1st, Vicky collecting a pair of bronze medals, and Heather 4th on both stages.

Mike Godfree was in mid table in M75, and Liz Godfree was 23rd in W75, with an 11th on day 2 her best score. Jen Leonard was well placed in 12th overall in W55, in the colours of Oxford University alumnus club JOK.