Best-ever performance from Forth Valley Orienteers at British Night Championships

FVO ace and nine-time champion Graham Gristwood in action (Photo: Submitted)

Forth Valley Orienteers had their best-ever performance at the British Night Championships, as they claimed eleven medals on local terrain, writes Steven Scott.

The event was originally in some doubt, as no hosting bids were received in the first round, but FVO offered to bring the championship to Scotland for the first time in six years, and recommissioned one of their top areas, Touch Estate near Cambusbarron, which was last used in 2015.

A large field of more that 300 competitors was assembled for the first British championship event of the year, and Alasdair McLeod's tough, technical courses met with universal acclaim.

There were no fewer than 35 locals in the field, with many more opting not to run, so as to assist with the event organisation.

Pride of place from a local perspective went to the club's W60 athletes, who filled their class podium.

Alison Cunningham was back on top of the Night podium for the first time in six years, winning in 43.27, and was joined by Hazel Dean, in second (47.29) and Vicky Thornton in third (51.13) as both claimed the first Night medal of their careers.

Will Hensman was involved in a midweek bike crash, and wasn't meant to be racing, but a lengthy physio session and a generous application of strapping meant he was able to go to the line, and sensationally he retained the M45 title won last year, this time in 54.57.

Defending W16 champion Scarlett Kelly was unable to train in the leadup to the race, due to illness, but she went out hard from the off, and was never headed on the W18 course to come back victorious in 42.25 for back-to-back titles in a strong field and an early form marker.

Janine Inman was another to roll back the clock, as her silver in W45 (53.37) is her first Night medal since 2019, while Sam Hunt got on a British podium for the first time, as he was second equal in M20 (87.30).

Dave Godfree's Bronze in M50 (58.55) means he now has one of each colour at night, Jason Inman had his seventh night-time medal, Bronze in M55 in 54.31, while Esme Kelly has her first, also Bronze in W16 (49.21) and there was even time for the King of the Night himself, Graham Gristwood, to get in on the action with Bronze in M21 (68.09), his eleventh Night medal in a row, nine of them gold.