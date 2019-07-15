Batting lets down Stenhousemuir cricket club

There was little joy for Loc Hire Stenhousemuir last week end, with both sides losing.

The first XI lost Kelburne at Whitehaugh by 61 runs and the second XI lost to Hughenden at the Tryst by 43 runs.

Scoreboard.''(c) Dave Johnston

The weakness all season has been with the batting and again on Saturday there was little support for Yaseen Valli whose runs have been invaluable.

Again on Saturday Loc Hire Stenhousemuir bowled out the opposition. 201 should not be impossible to chase down but in this league it seems that 200 or over usually wins.

As ever ‘Muir used six bowlers and all of them took at least one wicket. Nick Lister, Sahil Thakur, Gary Halcrow and Callum Grant each took two wickets and Peter Hamilton and Nicky Rodgers took one each.

Kelburne never looked like collapsing. In contrast, ‘Muir struggled from the off and only Yaseen Valli made any impression at all.

Gary Halcro

They were reduced to 74 for eight but some resistance from Kieran Simpson with 18 and Nick Lister with 11 not helped the score to a more respectable 149 all out. Valli was last out with 78.

The second XI lost to Hughenden at the Tryst. Hughendenmade 160 for nine and second Loc Hire Stenhousemuir were all out for 117.

On Saturday Loc Hire Stenhousemuir are at home to Irvine and the second XI are away to Marress.

Kelburne 201 ( S. Thakur 2 for 22; N.Lister 2 for 36 ) 25 pts

Loc Hire Stenhousemuir 140 ( Y.Valli 78 ) 1 pt

Hughenden160 for 9 – 25 pts

2 nd Loc Hire Stenhousemuir 117- 3pts