Basketball: Unprecedented success for Falkirk Fury as club secure trio of Scottish Cup trophies

Falkirk Fury's senior men secured the SBC Scottish Cup trophy last Sunday afternoon after they defeated Dunfermline Reign in the final in Dundee (Photo: Alex Johnson)

The Sony Centre sponsored club won three out of their six cup finals across the age groups, with the under-16 cadette women, under-18 junior men and senior men’s teams all lifting their respective trophies. Fury’s under-16 cadet men nearly made it four cup wins – but they narrowly lost out in their final.

The highlight of the basketball year in Scotland’s game, the six cup finals (under-16s up to senior level) showcase the country’s top talent and the Falkirk club had the most teams involved at the event.

Fury’s senior men defeated Dunfermline Reign 79-67 while the junior men had a convincing victory over Ayr Storm. The cadette women edged out rivals Boroughmuir Blaze 59-56.

Fury's cadette women celebrate their SBC Scottish Cup victory in Dundee (Photo: Gary Smith)

The final matches also saw Fury collect three out of six of the Most Valuable Player awards for each match. Daisy Lawson’s 12-point and 17-rebound display in the cadettes’ win saw her crowned MVP while Jack Shand was the junior men’s MVP after his 24-point showing that included seven rebounds. For the senior men, Jonny Bunyan was MVP after his whopping 33-point display. He also grabbed four rebounds.

The weekend was also a historic day for the Bunyan coaching family with senior men’s coach John, junior men’s coach Keith, and finally cadette women’s coach Kim all leading their teams to silverware.

Speaking after the event, John Bunyan said of the club’s success: "Going into the finals we were confident we could compete strongly in all four matches and that turned out to be the case.

"We just fell short of taking all four. We have a strong coaching staff in all our teams, great assistants and fantastic support from our parents in our younger teams and our fans in our men's team are second to none.

“The players in all our teams in the finals gave 100 per cent and as is the case in basketball, some will play more than others, but all of them made key contributions. All our teams had great team spirit and really supported each other throughout.