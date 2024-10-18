Basketball: Trio of wins for Falkirk Fury stars against West Lothian Wolves

(Photo: Gary Smith)

There was a trio of SBC Division 1 Championship wins for Falkirk Fury’s women’s teams against West Lothian Wolves last weekend.

The Sony Centre-sponsored side’s impressive junior women team moved to five wins with no defeats to remain top of the under-18s table, having notched an 88 point average with exactly half against at 44 points – highlighting the solid attack and defence.

A slow start by both teams saw a shocking 8-6 scoreline in favour of Fury at the end of the first period. A high scoring 24-21 second stanza gave home side Wolves a one point lead at the half.

However, Kim Hunter's side came out the blocks in the third with three triples, two from Beth Sneddon and one from Rose Tyrell. A two-point play from Rachel Dagger then forced Wolves into a timeout, suddenly ten down.

Fury did not stop there, completing a 20-2 run and a 51-32 lead. With no way back for Wolves, the game ended with a 73-55 scoreline. Fury hit eight threes with five players on double digit scoring for a real team performance.

Rachel Dagger led with 13 points, with Kyla Torrance having her best game of the season with 12 points. Point-guard Beth Sneddon and the hard-working Daisy Lawson shared 22 points with under-16 star Leila Gillespie the fifth player on double digits with ten points.

Poppy Duncan, Rose Tyrell, Jess Cram and Katie Marrs all made big contributions at both ends of the floor. Dagger, Sneddon and Duncan help make up the top league scorers so far.

Fury’s cadette women meanwhile sealed a close 74-65 win. Down six points at the of the first period, the Falkirk side took the second 22-14 to be ahead by two at the half. The under-16s kept the pressure on Wolves with a 23-17 third and an eight point lead going into the final stanza.

The game stayed close until Grace Howarth, Leila Gillespie and then Millie Irons pushed Fury 18 points clear with only two minutes to play and while the home side did not give up, it was Fury who took the win at the final whistle.

The game’s top scorer was Fury's Leila Gillespie with a big 24 points, moving her to second in the league scoring charts. Hannah Johnson hit 14 points for Fury with Millie Irons continuing to impress with 10 points. Grace Howarth and Tia Quinn shared 16 points with under-14 stars Katie Corbett and Jodie Lambert chipping in with six points and four points respectively.

Finally, Fury’s senior women moved to two for zero for the SBC season with an impressive 80-45 win over Wolves on the road. Taking all four quarters, the Fury side were led by the impressive Eve Balloch with 18 points. Captain Shannon Flippard with 15 points led her side to a strong opening quarter score of 21-11 and a 10 point lead as the teams entered the second period.

It was a dazzling third stanza that saw Fury play their best basketball and a 28-10 period for a 33 points lead entering the final quarter.

All 12 Fury players got on the scoresheet, with the team hitting a solid 74 per cent,14 from 19 from the charity stripe. The senior women face Edinbrugh Blaze this Saturday at home.