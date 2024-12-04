Basketball: Trio of Christmas crackers in Grangemouth for Falkirk Fury's senior men

Falkirk Fury’s senior men have three big games coming up at = Grangemouth SC (Photo: Alex Johnson)

Falkirk Fury’s senior men are gearing up for three consecutive home fixtures that will see not only some of Scotland top basketball players on show – but some of the UK’s top stars with an SLB Cup clash sandwiched in between two key SBC Division 1 Championship outings.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sony Centre side face key league rivals Boroughmuir Blaze tomorrow at Grangemouth Sports Complex to kick off the festive fixture list.

Fury currently sit top of the table with a 6-2 record for the season which is the same as Blaze who sit just behind in third spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The senior men, who defeated Blaze earlier in the season on the road 75-65, know that the capital side are aware a loss at GSC would give Fury a huge advantage in head-to-head games as the season progresses. The game on Friday tips at 7.50pm with spectators welcome from 7.30pm.

Fury's game the following week – Friday, December 13 – then sees professional British Super League side Leicester Riders come to town and take on Scottish champions Fury in the SLB Cup.

The 300 capacity ticket allocation is almost sold out with just over a week to go and for supporters this will be a basketball spectacular with the best of the best on show in Grangemouth.

Finishing up before Christmas, on Friday, December 20, the senior men face long-time rivals Edinburgh Kings, again in a big league match that both sides will be looking to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fury defeated Kings earlier in the season on the road 82-71 but in a league that has seen all of the top six teams able to beat each other - this will another close and exciting game as the title race heats up.

Falkirk Fury's Facebook page has details on how to snap up the few remaining tickets for the SLB Cup tie.

Seven teams – including John Bunyan’s Fury – from outside England’s Super League Basketball division have joined the line-up for the inaugural cup competition.

Fury fans will be able to watch all of the cup competition action live and for free on sports broadcaster DAZN.