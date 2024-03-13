Basketball: Three title fight as Falkirk Fury's under-18s take Blaze scalp in big win
With Fury, Blaze and Stirling Knights the only teams left in the title race at under-18s level, a win for Fury or Blaze was vital in order to maintain pressure on the table-topping Knights, and the Falkirk side managed to do just that, edging the encounter 77-64.
The match was keenly contested throughout with both teams showing great individual skill and team ethos.
Fury got off to a great start, taking the opening period 23-11 with a number of the Sony Centre sponsored side getting on the scoresheet early.
The second stanza was closer at 21-19, but still saw Fury to extend their lead to 14 points at the half. A 20-15 third period to Blaze meant it was all to play for in the final quarter with the gap now in single figures at 59-50.
Andrew Henderson hit the opening basket of the fourth period to take Fury back to a double digit lead, however Blaze were far from finished when the scoreline moved to 62-60 for Fury with five minutes left in the game.
Ukrainian Daniel Velykyy then finally gave Fury some breathing space in the final minutes as he scored from the charity stripe and added a great two-point play to move the game to 65-60.
A three-point score from Dylan Low then back to back two-point plays from brother Alex saw Fury lead 72-62 in the 10-2 run.
With Velykyy and captain Jack Shand finishing the scoring for Fury in the final minute – they happily secured a 13-point win over the capital outfit as their title tilt continues in one of Scottish basketball’s most exciting leagues this season.
Shand led Keith Bunyan's side with 21 points personal. Daniel Velykyy and Alex Low shared 32 points with Dylan Low on eight points and Andrew Henderson on six points.
Liam Bouch and Jack McNee chipped in with three points apiece off the bench, with Adama Hainey and Finlay Morrison on two points apiece, Morrison having played a significant 24 minutes on court.
Fury now face Stirling Knights, Ayr Storm and Boroughmuir Blaze in what looks to be an exciting final three games of the regular season with the Knights game potentially a title deciding match depending on results.